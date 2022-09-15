FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Britt has big night MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email Sep 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Buy Now Lila Britt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was a big night for South Warren junior middle blocker Lila Britt in the Spartans’ 3-1 (25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22) win at Greenwood on Tuesday.Britt had nine kills as South Warren swept the season series against Greenwood.She said a strong mental approach pregame led to her big night on the court. “I definitely get into my game mode,” Britt said. “I have my game face on, imagine myself (doing well) and just preparing for the game.”Through the first 11 games Britt was third on the team with 51 kills, adding to that total Tuesday. The Spartans return to action Thursday at 7 p.m., playing at former District 14 rival Warren East. – Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lila Britt South Warren Female Athlete Of The Week Micheal Compton Sports Writer. Cover prep sports, Hot Rods baseball, Titans football, and is the Daily News staff film critic. Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you