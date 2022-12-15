Brooks sets tone in win By MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was a huge night for Barren County senior Eli Brooks in the Trojans 72-63 win at Warren East on Friday.Brooks finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds helping lead Barren County to a big road win in its District 15 opener.While Brooks led the way, he was quick to credit teammate Aiden Miller, who finished with 25 points in the win. “It’s all team,” Brooks said. “If we play as a team, we are pretty good.”Through six games, Brooks is averaging 20.2 points while pulling down a team best 8.3 rebounds a night.Barren County returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at Allen County-Scottsville for another District 15 tilt.{&end} – Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eli Brooks Win Sport Aiden Miller Allen County-scottsville Rebound Team Point Micheal Compton Sports Writer. Cover prep sports, Hot Rods baseball, Titans football, and is the Daily News staff film critic. Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you