MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Brown carries the load MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com Jan 27, 2022

Greenwood was looking for a playmaker in a 72-71 win over Bowling Green on Jan. 21. Senior forward Aaron Brown rose to the challenge.With leading scorer Cade Stinnett sidelined with an injury early in the game, Brown stepped up to finish with 19 points and 12 rebounds. He hit the game-winning free throw with 4.3 seconds left.The win kept alive Greenwood's quest to earn the top seed in the District 14 Tournament. Brown said he was just doing his part to secure the victory. "With Cade down, somebody had to step up to the plate," Brown said. "I just chose to step up tonight."Greenwood returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting Warren Central. – Micheal Compton

Tags Aaron Brown Greenwood Male Athlete Of The Week