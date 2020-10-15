Bowling Green got off to a slow offensive start Friday against McCracken County.
In the second half, the Purples could hardly be stopped, and Javeius Bunton was a big part of that.
The senior running back had all four touchdowns in the second half of Bowling Green's 28-12 win over the Mustangs at El Donaldson Stadium and finished with 175 yards on 25 carries.
“In the first part of the game, I wasn’t really being patient with my holes, and then my running backs coach came to me and said to get patient, so that’s what I did and holes started opening,” Bunton said.
Bunton added two receptions for 12 yards.
Bunton now has 452 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 86 carries for the 3-1 Purples, who travel to Christian County on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.