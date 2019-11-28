Bowling Green junior Javeius Bunton led the running game which controlled the clock to help the Purples beat South Oldham 28-14 on Friday in a KHSAA Class 5A regional final.
Bunton was given the ball 23 times in the contest, totaling 145 yards and two touchdowns -- one on a 9-yard run in the second quarter to give the Purples a 14-7 lead and the other on a 3-yard run in the fourth to give his team a two-touchdown advantage, 28-14.
"It was just the game plan," Bunton said. "We came out passing and it wasn't very effective, and we got down good in the run game and that's what we kept doing. We kept pounding and pounding. We had to run the ball and that's what we did."
Bunton now has 738 yards and 10 touchdowns on 109 attempts this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.