Bowling Green senior running back Javy Bunton did a little bit of everything in Friday’s 55-7 win over North Bullitt.
Bunton ran for 97 yards and three scores and added 96 yards and a touchdown reception to help the Purples amass more than 500 yards. The win gave the Purples a second straight region championship.
“We game planned for this all week,” Bunton said. “We prepared for this. We were coming off a big W, but we couldn’t get to big-headed so we came out and played effectively.”
Bowling Green heads to Covington Catholic on Friday at 5 p.m. CST to play in the semifinals of the Class 5A playoffs – a rematch of last year’s semifinal round.
– Micheal Compton
