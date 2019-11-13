Luke Burton highlighted South Warren’s defensive effort in Friday’s 33-11 win over Greenwood in the first round of the KHSAA Class 5A football playoffs.
After the Spartans forced a three-and-out on Greenwood’s first possession of the second half, the sophomore broke through the Gators’ line untouched and sacked Greenwood quarterback John Morrison in the end zone.
“I thought I was going to get blocked, so I was going to do a move on him, but there was nobody there,” Burton said.
The safety gave South Warren the first two of its 23 second-half points to pull away from the Gators.
The Spartans, who allowed only 12 points per game in the regular season, held Greenwood’s offense to 93 passing yards and just 16 rushing yards.{&end}
