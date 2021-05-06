Bowling Green's Eli Burwash came up big for the Purples in the team's two games entering Wednesday's contest with South Warren.
Burwash hit two home runs in the team's 20-3 victory at Daviess County on Saturday and followed Monday with another two homers as part of a 3-for-4, three-RBI game in a 7-2 victory over District 14 foe South Warren.
"The past 10 games I hadn't been seeing the ball, but these last two I've been seeing it real well and I'm just trying to feed off of that really in district play," Burwash said. "It's just got really good these last two games and really shown."
The senior also shined on the mound in the win over the Spartans, throwing a complete-game two-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks allowed.