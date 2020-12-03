Bowling Green senior Eli Burwash played a big role in the Purples’ 41-24 win over South Warren on Friday.
Burwash caught touchdown passes of 48 and 45 yards and added an interception on defense as the Purples avenged a 10-7 loss to the Spartans in the regular season.
Burwash said the offense was ready after only scoring seven points in the previous meeting.
“We had new plays cooked up all night,” Burwash said. “We just had to execute them. We knew if we did our job that they would go for six (points) or however many yards (we needed).”
The Purples return to action Friday, hosting North Bullitt in what is billed as the final game ever at El Donaldson Stadium.
– Micheal Compton
