Turner Buttry was feeling it this week.
The Bowling Green sophomore's hot shooting helped the Purples to two wins, including the team's 20th of the season.
Buttry knocked down four first-half 3-pointers to help Bowling Green pull ahead of South Warren early on Tuesday, and finished with 14 points in a game the Purples held on to win.
“I always get up shots on game day,” Buttry said. “Coming into the game I always try to get going real quick and that’s what I did.”
He had a team-high 15 points on Saturday in a 79-65 win over Allen County-Scottsville. Buttry went 4-for-5 from behind the arc in the game and added four rebounds.
The night before that he sank three 3s and finished with 17 points in a 61-55 loss to Warren Central.
