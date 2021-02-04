Bowling Green junior guard Turner Buttry has earned a reputation as one of the top 3-point shooters in the area, but the Eastern Kentucky commit continued to show his flexibility with a 29-point performance against Ashland Blazer on Saturday.
Buttry finished 1-for-2 from long distance, but was 16-for-16 from the free-throw line – showing an aggressive ability to get to the basket.
“A lot of teams try to take away my 3 ball,” Buttry said. “This summer I worked a lot on just getting to the rack, making different moves, reading the pick and roll. Tonight, with the pick and roll when they jumped out I would make a move on it.”
Buttry leads the Purples with 18.1 points a night.
– Micheal Compton
