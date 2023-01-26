FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Campbell fires away for BG Jeff Nations Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Jan 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Buy Now Ryleigh Campbell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green junior Ryleigh Campbell punished Greenwood’s zone Friday night.The shooting guard scored a career-high 20 points – also the game high – to lead the Lady Purples to a 65-40 home win over their District 14 rivals.Campbell connected for six 3-pointers in the game – going 6-for-12 from beyond the 3-point arc – and was 7-for-13 overall from the field. “I have my teammates to thank for a lot of them, because you know I can’t shoot it if some of my teammates don’t get the ball to me,” Campbell said.Campbell added four rebounds in the win, which helped Bowling Green stay unbeaten in district play.The Lady Purples host district foe South Warren on Friday.{&end} – Jeff Nations Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ryleigh Campbell Bowling Green Female Athlete Of The Week Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you