South Warren's Anthony Cano has led his team to a 4-0-0 overall start to the season and a 2-0-0 start in District 14 play.
The junior tallied his first goal of the year in the team's season-opening 4-1 win at Hopkinsville and added four more in an 8-0 win at Warren East on Monday. Cano scored the game-winning goal in a 4-2 win at Bowling Green on Wednesday. He scored eight goals as a sophomore and has six goals in four games this year.
He was also the team leader with four assists entering Wednesday's game.
"It was just everyone," Cano said. "We work hard every day in practice and we didn't have a practice all this week and we knew that we had to come out strong – really strong – and I just want to thank everyone."
