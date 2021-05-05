Warren East freshman Amiyah Carter showed out at her home track in Saturday's City-County Invitational track and field meet.
She claimed the top time in the 100-meter dash at 13.12 seconds, as well as the top mark in the long jump at 15 feet, 3.50 inches. The 4x100-meter relay team of Carter, Cheyenne Stark, Jillian Harrell and Natajia Alexander were the first to finish with a 53.05 mark.
"We've kind of been struggling a little bit and myself individually, especially in the long jump, so to pull off a good first-place win really felt good," Carter said. "Especially in the 4x1, we've kind of been doing that in the majority of our meets, but since this was the City-County, it was kind of more important to get that win."