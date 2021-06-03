The Warren East girls’ track and field team claimed its first region title in 20 years Tuesday.
Freshman Amiyah Carter played a big role in the victory at the Class 2A, Region 2 meet at Warren East High School.
Carter won the long jump and finished second in the 200-meter dash. The long jump win is the second region title in her varsity career, with Carter jumping 17 feet, 5 inches.
“It was good, especially since I got it my seventh-grade year,” Carter said. “So to kind of be back-to-back, that makes it even better.”
Carter finished the 200 in 27.54 seconds.
Carter and the Lady Raiders now head to Lexington for the Class 2A state meet June 11.