Jace Carver has led the South Warren boys' basketball team to the program's third-ever 3-0 start and first since the 2013-14 season.
The junior guard scored 28 points Tuesday to hold off Franklin-Simpson 60-55. He scored his team's final six points and went a perfect 4-for-4 at the free-throw line during the stretch. It came after a 22-point performance in a 73-64 win at Barren County on Friday.
"I just found the open areas. My teammates got me the ball whenever they saw me," Carver said. "I try to help my teammates out as much as I can and they just found me whenever they could."
Carver is averaging a team-high 24.7 points per game this season, more than twice his average of 12.3 in South Warren's 14-15 season last year.
