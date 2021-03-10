Warren Central senior guard Jace Carver is finally finding his stride, helping the Dragons get hot as postseason approaches.
Carver scored a team-high 20 points in Friday's 64-42 win over LaRue County, his second straight game leading the team in scoring. He scored 17 in an 82-41 win over Christian County three days prior.
"It's nice to find my rhythm – but I am just playing my game, just playing together," Carver said. "Us winning is more important than me scoring. As long as we win, I am fine. I got hot tonight and my teammates kept finding me. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here tonight scoring like I was."
The Dragons close out the season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Muhlenberg County.