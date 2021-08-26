Bowling Green volleyball coach Tim Sharp described junior Lily-Kate Carver’s performance in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Greenwood as “the game of her life.”
Carver certainly played a big role in the victory, finishing with 11 kills and an ace to help Bowling Green pick up its first win over Greenwood since 2015 and improve to 5-1 on the season.
Carver credited her teammates with her big night.
“My team and I work a lot of selling out for defense and making sure we all back each other up,” Carver said. “We kept each other really accountable throughout the whole game, making sure we all do our jobs and push to the finish.”
BG next plays Thursday, hosting Daviess County.