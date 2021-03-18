Allen County-Scottsville senior guard Jax Cooper has the 1,000-point milestone in his sights.
He entered Monday’s District 15 tournament game against Monroe County within 39 points of the mark. He scored 28 points in the win and entered Wednesday’s District 15 title game 11 points shy of 1,000.
Cooper said he was happy to have a big night and help get the Patriots in position to win a district title.
“I knew coming in how many points I needed (to get) to 1,000 points,” Cooper said. “I knew tonight was a chance to knock off a lot of them and I came in here with my hopes up that I was going to have a good game. I was confident and it worked for me.”
– Micheal Compton