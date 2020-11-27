Homework has paid dividends for Bowling Green senior quarterback Conner Cooper, who continued his strong play in Friday’s win over Greenwood.
Cooper threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Purples into the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Cooper spread the wealth around with three receivers getting five catches.
He said studying film of his opponents has led to his success.
“I’ve really been in the film room trying to study other team’s defenses – break down their weaknesses and where we can go and attack,” Cooper said. “That’s the main thing.”
Bowling Green will return to action Friday when it plays at South Warren at 7 p.m.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.