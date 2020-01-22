Conner Cooper played a big role in keeping Bowling Green's winning streak going.
The junior guard had 16 points and three rebounds in Monday's 79-62 win over District 14 rival Warren Central. He went 2-for-4 from 3-point range as the Purples improved to 3-1 in district seeding.
Cooper followed it with a 24-point performance Tuesday in a 64-50 win over Christian County -- the team's 13th consecutive victory. He went 5-for-6 from beyond the arc in the game.
"My shot was just falling and my teammates were getting it to me in open spots -- driving the ball and kicking it," Cooper said. "I love my teammates."
Cooper is now averaging 11.4 points and has made 44.8 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted for the 16-3 Purples.
