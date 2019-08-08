Collier Curd didn't take much of a summer break from golf, and the Bowling Green senior's sharp skills were on display in the first week of the high school season.
Curd won two individual tournament titles in four events played over a grinding opening week, posting a pair of 67s to take home victories in both the Dawson Springs Invitational at Pennyroyal Forest State Park Resort on Saturday and again in the Falcon Invitational on Monday at Hidden Hills Country Club in Tompkinsville.
"I think I'm playing really good, even this early in the season," Curd said. "I played in a couple tournaments this summer and kind of got used to playing golf and getting into that tournament mentality so I could come in here and do what I needed to do for the team and myself."
Curd's medalist finishes helped the Purples win two team titles in the opening week.
– Jeff Nations
