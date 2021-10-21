Eldar Dervisevic did a little bit of everything to help South Warren come away with a 51-20 victory at Christian County on Friday.
The senior was big on special teams, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in the win and also kicking five extra points. Dervisevic also scored on a two-point conversion.
“I try to take a lot of (pride) in it, especially because we’ve made it this far and it’s my last year playing,” he said. “The last couple of years – I hate to say it – but I can’t stand watching it go down like it did again. I’ve come a long way with the seniors and I just want to finish out the season strong.”
The Spartans (7-1 overall, 2-0 in Class 5A, District 2) are set to host Greenwood on Friday.
– Jared MacDonald