Anastasia Dowlen has come up big on the boards early this season.
The Russellville sophomore forward recorded 31 rebounds in a 54-52 overtime win over Butler County in the team's home opener on Monday and added a team-high 15 points.
"We were down a little and I've got to do what I've got to do to get a dub for my teammates," Dowlen said. "I was really shocked about it. I really wasn't expecting to get 31 in one game, but it felt awesome."
Her 31 rebounds improve her average to 21 through three games in Russellville's 2-1 start. It was her second 20-plus rebound game this season, with the first coming in a 54-35 season-opening win over Warren Central when she had 21. Dowlen is also the team's second-leading scorer at 15 points per game.
