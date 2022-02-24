Jordyn Downey

With the Warren Central girls’ basketball team’s season hanging in the balance, junior guard Jordyn Downey stepped up.

Downey scored 17 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation, as Warren Central held off Warren East 50-48 in double overtime.

It was Warren Central’s first postseason win since 2017 and the second win over the Lady Raiders in three meetings this season.

“I saw what we had to do,” Downey said. “I had to hit the step back. There wasn’t a girl on me and I knew I had to hit the shot and it fell through.

“ ... That was probably the biggest shot of my whole career (because) it was against my old school.”

– Micheal Compton

