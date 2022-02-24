FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Downey sparks Lady Dragons MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email Feb 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jordyn Downey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With the Warren Central girls’ basketball team’s season hanging in the balance, junior guard Jordyn Downey stepped up.Downey scored 17 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation, as Warren Central held off Warren East 50-48 in double overtime.It was Warren Central’s first postseason win since 2017 and the second win over the Lady Raiders in three meetings this season. “I saw what we had to do,” Downey said. “I had to hit the step back. There wasn’t a girl on me and I knew I had to hit the shot and it fell through.“ ... That was probably the biggest shot of my whole career (because) it was against my old school.” – Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jordyn Downey Warren Central Female Athlete Of The Week Win Sport Basketball Shot Dragons Season Basketball Team Micheal Compton Sports Writer. Cover prep sports, Hot Rods baseball, Titans football, and is the Daily News staff film critic. Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you