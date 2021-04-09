Warren East is counting on big things from senior left-handed pitcher Brady Dragoo this season.
So far, that’s exactly what the Raiders have gotten. Dragoo delivered his second dominant start to open the season, just missing a no-hitter by allowing an infield single in the sixth inning of Thursday’s 10-0 win over visiting Henderson County in the Warren County Invitational.
Dragoo needed eight pitches to retire the Colonels’ leadoff batter to open the game, but from there he got stronger and stronger.
“Honestly, all of my pitches were (working),” said Dragoo, who finished with 13 strikeouts. “I was struggling at the beginning of the game because we had a lot of rain and the mound was a little slick.”
– Jeff Nations