It was a memorable day for Greenwood junior Cates Duncan at the Gatorland Invitational on Saturday at Phil Moore Park.
Despite an hour delay due to lightning and a sloppy course due to rain earlier in the day, Duncan was able to brave the elements and earn the first varsity victory of his career.
Duncan finished in a time of 17 minutes, 26.1 seconds – one of three Greenwood runners to finish in the top five.
The Gators earned the team title.
Duncan said he was proud of his performance in Saturday’s win.
“I’m very blessed by God to have my first varsity win at my home course,” Duncan said. “It’s definitely a blessing for sure.”