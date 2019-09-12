A true three-sport athlete, Warren East’s Lucy Patterson considers softball her best sport.
But on Monday, Patterson delivered the best single-game performance ever by a Lady Raiders soccer player. Her seven goals in a 10-0 road win over Butler County established a new single-game record for Warren East.
“It was just so much joy that came over me to know that I hold the record now for the school,” Patterson said.
Patterson, who has tallied 10 goals over her last three games, credited her Lady Raiders teammates with creating so many chances for her to have a record-setting day. Patterson has 20 goals this season.
“They just kept on passing me the ball and giving me the opportunity to just make the goal,” Patterson said.
– Jeff Nations{&end}
