Bowling Green senior defensive back Dylan Echols had a night to remember in the Purples’ 20-0 win over Covington Catholic on Friday.
Echols recorded a team-high nine total tackles and had three of Bowling Green’s five interceptions. Echols had two interceptions in the previous 10 games. The win pushed the Purples into the Class 5A championship game for the first time since 2016.
“I was so thankful I was able to make plays for my teammates,” Echols said. “I’m just so blessed to have a great game and move on.”
Bowling Green will face Owensboro in the 5A title game on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Kroger Field in Lexington.
