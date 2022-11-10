MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Efficient Bailey leads BG to win Jeff Nations Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Nov 10, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Buy Now Deuce Bailey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green sophomore quarterback Deuce Bailey got the holiday season started early in Friday’s 49-0 win against visiting Ohio County in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs.Bailey carved up the Eagles like a roasted turkey on Thanksgiving in the Purples’ blowout win, completing 16-of-18 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the win. “It was a pretty smooth game,” Bailey said. “Offense had a good game, defense had a good game. It was just a good win to get in the first round.”Bailey and the Purples move on to a second-round matchup against rival South Warren this coming Friday at Bowling Green. The Purples won the regular-season matchup 28-24 on Sept. 30. – Jeff Nations Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deuce Bailey Bowling Green Male Athlete Of The Week Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you