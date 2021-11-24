Locked in a scoreless tie with Newport Central Catholic in Friday’s third round of the Class A playoffs, Russellville senior defensive back/running back Chevis Elliott stepped up to make the play that kickstarted the Panthers.
Elliott’s interception set up Russellville’s first score and his 40-yard touchdown run on the next possession gave the Panthers some distance in a 21-0 win over Newport Central Catholic.
The interception was his team-leading eighth of the season. It was his fourth rushing touchdown this season, second on the team.
“(The rushing touchdown) was pretty nice,” Elliott said. “I like the interception better though.”
Elliott and the Panthers will host Bethlehem in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
– Micheal Compton