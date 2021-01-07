Barren County junior guard Raven Ennis helped the Trojanettes to a signature season-opening win Monday night.
Ennis tied for a team high with 12 points and added a team-high seven rebounds in a 53-41 win over defending Region 4 champion Bowling Green – the same program that beat Barren County in last season’s Region 4 tournament championship game.
It was a bump up in production from last season for Ennis, who averaged 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
“It feels great, definitely,” Ennis said. “Going 0-3 last year against them, I think it’s a big win for the first game of the year.”
Barren hosts Monroe County at 6 p.m. Friday.
– Jeff Nations
