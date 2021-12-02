Barren County’s Raven Ennis picked up where she left off last season, leading the offense in a 62-17 season-opening win at Warren Central on Tuesday.
Ennis scored a game-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Trojanettes. All of the senior wing’s production came in the first three quarters, with head coach Piper Lindsey using her reserves in the final period.
“I just work on my shot, trying to hit every shot that I can, so everyone can be hyped and follow along behind me,” Ennis said. “I want to be a leader.”
Barren County returns to action at 5:30 p.m. CST Friday, traveling to Elizabethtown.
– Micheal Compton