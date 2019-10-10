Warren Central's Jimmy Estrada was right on target when the Dragons needed a boost Wednesday night.
The junior forward/midfielder got a chance at a free kick midway through the first half of the District 14 Boys' Soccer Tournament championship against South Warren, and he bent a shot around the Spartans' wall and into the upper left corner of the net for the game's first goal in an eventual 2-0 victory for the second-seeded Dragons.
"I approached it like any free kick like during practice," Estrada said. "I've been practicing that free kick on a daily (basis). So I was really calm."
Estrada, who was named the tournament's most valuable player, notched his fourth goal of the season in the win. He also has two assists this year.
– Jeff Nations
