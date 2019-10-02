Logan County stayed undefeated thanks to a 31-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Ezell to Jaden Sells in the final seconds Friday to give the Cougars a 26-24 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins.
“They got a little pressure coming from the right side and I just tried to give our guys some time to get down the field. I kind of scrambled and spun back around and just threw it up as far as I could just to give our guys a chance and we got lucky enough Jaden Sells caught a tipped pass and just dove right in right at the end of the game,” Ezell said.
The senior also had a 27-yard scoring pass to Braxton Baptiste and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Woodard. He finished with 308 yards on 17-of-33 passing.
He also rushed for 46 yards on 14 attempts, including a 21-yard touchdown run.{&end}
