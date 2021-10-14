Dalton Fiveash ended his high school golf career strong.
The Franklin-Simpson senior finished tied for third last week at the KHSAA Boys’ Golf State Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club with a 2-over 146.
Fiveash – also a standout baseball player – shot a 4-over 76 in the first round and followed with a 2-under 70 to finish in the top three.
“Going back and looking at the state tournament before, my second days normally haven’t been anything too good,” Fiveash said. “To be able to go 4-over, 2-under – not very many people can say that. ... To go out and represent Franklin the way I did, to be able to come out tied for third in the state championship as the last time, it feels good.”
– Jared MacDonald