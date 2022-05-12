Patrick Forbes

Bowling Green’s Patrick Forbes continued his blistering senior season in Tuesday’s 8-2 win over Warren East.

Forbes had two hits, including his 12th homer of the season, and tossed two scoreless innings to earn the save.

He enters the final weekend of the regular season hitting .602 with 50 hits in 83 at-bats. Forbes has scored 58 runs, 49 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

“I’ve kept the same approach,” Forbes said. “I just try to hit it hard every at-bat. I’m just glad I can step up and help my team.”

On the mound, he has 45 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings.

BG wraps up the regular season hosting ACS on Friday and Henderson County on Saturday.

– Micheal Compton

