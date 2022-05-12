MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Forbes stays hot MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email May 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Patrick Forbes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bowling Green’s Patrick Forbes continued his blistering senior season in Tuesday’s 8-2 win over Warren East.Forbes had two hits, including his 12th homer of the season, and tossed two scoreless innings to earn the save.He enters the final weekend of the regular season hitting .602 with 50 hits in 83 at-bats. Forbes has scored 58 runs, 49 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.“I’ve kept the same approach,” Forbes said. “I just try to hit it hard every at-bat. I’m just glad I can step up and help my team.” On the mound, he has 45 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings.BG wraps up the regular season hosting ACS on Friday and Henderson County on Saturday.– Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patrick Forbes Bowling Green Male Athlete Of The Week Micheal Compton Sports Writer. Cover prep sports, Hot Rods baseball, Titans football, and is the Daily News staff film critic. Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you