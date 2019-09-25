Warren East junior quarterback Nolan Ford used his legs to help the Raiders open district play with a 31-14 victory over Russell County on Friday.
Ford ran for 213 yards and three scores – including a 60-yard scamper to give the Raiders the lead for good – and added a touchdown pass as Warren East snapped a three-game losing streak.
Ford said it was a big night for the offense, which racked up 386 yards and scored the final 24 points of the contest.
“It’s great coming out of those losses and coming up big tonight,” Ford said. “We moved the ball really well tonight. That’s the best we moved the ball all year.”
Warren East will look to make it back-to-back wins when it plays at Edmonson County at 7 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.