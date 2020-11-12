Warren East senior quarterback Nolan Ford did a little bit of everything in Friday’s 39-28 win at Logan County, leading the Raiders to a big victory to wrap up the regular season.
Ford threw for 258 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 143 yards and a score as the Raiders outscored Logan County 19-0 in the second half to rally for the victory.
Ford said the win gives the team confidence for a rematch at Russell County on Nov. 20.
“Everything just fell into place tonight,” Ford said. “We’ve got the playoffs (coming up). We are ready to go back to Russell County. They handed us a loss the second game of the season, but we are ready to go back – getting the kind of momentum we needed (tonight).”
