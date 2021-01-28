Caroline Forrester put in the work on both ends of the court in Warren East’s 47-43 home win over district rival South Warren on Friday.
Forrester tallied a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds to help boost the Lady Raiders to their first win of the season following an 0-3 start.
“It was a good night,” said Forrester, a senior forward. “The younger girls have been trying to look for me in the paint when I have a good matchup.”
Forrester followed that up with another double-digit rebounding performance, pulling down 12 boards in East’s 57-38 loss to Warren Central. Forrester had four points in that game for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders are back in action Friday at District 14 rival Bowling Green.
– Jeff Nations
