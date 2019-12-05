Junior forward Caroline Forrester played a big part in Warren East's 64-54 season-opening win at Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Forrester had 23 points and 13 rebounds to help the Lady Raiders overcome an early 8-0 deficit and win in Jennifer Neville's head coaching debut.
Forrester credited her teammates for her impressive night.
"It was a total team effort," Forrester said. "Without Lucy (Patterson) and Hailey Hymer, and Kelsey (Sparks) and Olivia (Price) all hustling to pass the ball and push the ball up the floor I wouldn't have been able to score all the points I did. It was a great way to showcase everyone's talents and abilities."
Warren East will return to action at 6 p.m. on Friday, facing Calloway County in its home opener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.