FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Gipson has big night MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com Aug 25, 2022 Kara Gipson South Warren junior setter Kara Gipson set the tone for the Spartans' 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-18) win over Greenwood on Aug. 18 at South Warren High School.Gipson finished with 12 kills, five during a 9-0 run that allowed South Warren to surge in front during the second set."Me and my setter, Kendall Simmons, we were connecting really well in that game," Gipson said. "I think once we started connecting those first couple of sets that we really got going." Through eight games, Gipson leads South Warren with 61 kills and 14 total blocks.South Warren is scheduled to host Warren Central at 5 p.m. Thursday. – Micheal Compton