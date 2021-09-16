Mattia Giubilato was the hero Friday night for Logan County.
The kicker connected on an go-ahead 18-yard field goal in his team’s 29-27 victory over Franklin-Simpson.
“I was really excited – a bit scared – but hearing every one of the opponents screaming at me motivated me more than normal,” Giubilato said. “It was the same length about as an extra point, but I felt it way easier because I had to do it for my team and I couldn’t miss that shot.”
Giubilato’s game-winning kick came with 1:18 remaining. He’s now 2-for-3 on field goal tries and 13-for-15 on extra points this season.
Logan County (3-0) hosts Greenwood on Friday.
– Jared MacDonald