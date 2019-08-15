Aubrey Phillips picked right back up where she left off last season.
Phillips, now a sophomore, made an immediate impact for Glasgow as a freshman last season with a team-high 14 goals.
Heading into this season, Phillips set a personal goal of scoring 20 goals.
The forward is already a fifth of the way there after scoring four goals in Monday’s season-opening 12-0 win over visiting Clinton County.
It’s been a whirlwind experience already for Phillips, who didn’t even expect to start as a freshman.
“Last year, it was pretty great to lead the team with the most goals,” Phillips said. “This year I think coach Scott (Zettlemoyer) has put more pressure on me, trying to get (me) to teach people what time to shoot and being active more in the game.”
– Jeff Nations
