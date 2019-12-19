Ashanti Gore continues to put up big numbers for Glasgow.
The Lady Scotties senior has averaged a double-double through six games this season. In Gore's last four games, she's put up a double-double to help the Lady Scotties go 3-1 in that stretch.
"During the summer I had a lot of AAU games, I worked hard trying to work on better stuff and just working with my coaches all through summer," Gore said. "... I just want to go out there and play the best game that I can."
Gore put up 15 points and 12 rebounds in a 51-46 road loss to Russell County on Dec. 13, then followed up a day later with 26 points and 10 boards in a 71-37 home win over Adair County. Gore kept it going with 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 67-44 road win at Warren Central on Monday.
– Jeff Nations
