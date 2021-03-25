After missing most of last season with an injury, Bowling Green senior guard Kiyah Gray is getting back to her old self and the Lady Purples are reaping the benefits.
Gray scored a team-high 14 points in a 50-45 win over Greenwood in the District 14 championship game on March 18. Gray finished 6-for-13 from the field, including a 3-pointer in the first quarter that gave the Lady Purples the lead for good.
Gray said she is happy to play a part in Bowling Green’s third straight district tournament title.
“It felt really good,” Gray said. “My teammates supported me and all the shots I took. They wouldn’t let me lose confidence.”
