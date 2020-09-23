Hunter Scott is taking to his new position on offense pretty well – OK, really well.
The Glasgow junior, in just his second start as the Scotties' primary running back after playing most of last season as a wide receiver, piled up 244 rushing yards and four touchdowns in last Friday's 39-21 road victory over Hart County.
Scott did that on just 18 carries for an average of 13.6 yards per carry – easily a first down every time he touched the ball.
"I'm just working hard in practice, doing everything that coach has been asking me, following my blockers, making sure they get their job done," Scott said. "If they get their job done, then we get our job done as backs. It just works out from there."
Glasgow visits South Warren on Friday.
– Jeff Nations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.