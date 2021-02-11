The Barren County Trojans have enjoyed plenty of success lately, with an eight-game win streak before Tuesday’s loss to South Warren.
Mason Griggs has been a big reason why.
The junior guard scored 25 points in a 65-62 victory over Allen County-Scottsville and followed that with a 21-point night in the Trojans’ 63-59 triple-overtime win over Warren Central.
Through 14 games Griggs leads Barren County in scoring, average 12.6 points a night.
“It’s nice, but I like to get my teammates involved too,” Griggs said following Saturday’s win over Warren Central. “We have all been working hard and it is a team effort.”
The Trojans are scheduled to host Clinton County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
– Micheal Compton
