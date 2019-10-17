Greenwood senior midfielder Anna Haddock is having a postseason to remember.
The University of Auburn commit has 13 goals in four games, including seven in the first two games of the Region 4 Girls' Soccer Tournament, to help lead the Lady Gators return to the region title game.
Haddock has 49 goals for the season after a four-goal night against Logan County on Monday and three goals against Barren County on Tuesday.
“I think I’ve kind of had to play into the season a lot,” Haddock said. “I started out knowing I had to be good, but I am building more confidence in front of the goal and with my team as the season goes on.”
Greenwood will look for a third region title in four years when it faces Bowling Green at 6 p.m. Thursday.
