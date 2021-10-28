It was a senior night to remember for Franklin-Simpson running back Omar Harrison in Friday’s 41-14 win over Warren East.
Harrison ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns to help the Wildcats finish in a three-way tie for the top spot in Class 4A, District 2. Franklin-Simpson would currently be the top seed in the playoffs, with the final seedings to be determined following the conclusion of the regular season.
“This is a very important night for me since I am a senior,” Harrison said. “It’s my last year, but we just have to keep moving.”
Harrison heads into Friday’s regular-season finale at Glasgow five yards shy of 1,300 and one touchdown shy of 20 touchdowns on the season.