Omar Harrison

Omar Harrison

It was a senior night to remember for Franklin-Simpson running back Omar Harrison in Friday’s 41-14 win over Warren East.

Harrison ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns to help the Wildcats finish in a three-way tie for the top spot in Class 4A, District 2. Franklin-Simpson would currently be the top seed in the playoffs, with the final seedings to be determined following the conclusion of the regular season.

“This is a very important night for me since I am a senior,” Harrison said. “It’s my last year, but we just have to keep moving.”

Harrison heads into Friday’s regular-season finale at Glasgow five yards shy of 1,300 and one touchdown shy of 20 touchdowns on the season.

– Micheal Compton

Tags

Recommended for you